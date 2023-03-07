Paris Fashion Week: Priyanka Chopra makes jaws drop in fuchsia kaftan with plunging neckline

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are a stylish couple. Period. So, it is not surprising that the duo made a stunning appearance at the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

The Quantico actor wore a daring, plunging V-neckline Maison Valentino fuchsia kaftan dress that had the brand’s signature monogram design printed all over. She paired it with matching pink high-heel boots from the same label and carried a pink bucket bag to complete her monochromatic look.

For makeup, Priyanka opted for bold pink lips, shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and some highlighter. She accessorised her look with small gold hoop earrings, and opted for side parted blow-dried hair with soft waves.

Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper in a grey suit that featured the Valentino monogram print all over. He paired it with a black shirt with the same print, black leather shoes, and a silver metal watch.

The couple’s fans went gaga seeing them together and shared their happy photos on social media handles.

Earlier, pictures of Priyanka and Nick heading out for dinner after reaching Paris were also shared online. In the photos, PeeCee was seen wearing a white turtleneck top with a matching white midi skirt that she further teamed with a luxurious brown faux fur coat, beige block heeled boots, and a faux fur tote bag. The actor wore bold maroon lips, kept her hair open with a middle parting and was seen holding her husband’s hand, who was leading her.

Nick looked suave in a black cut-out sweater that he styled with brown leather pants and black shoes.

The power-couple often makes fashion forward appearances together. Check out some of their photos:

Paris Fashion Week began February 27 and will conclude March 7.

