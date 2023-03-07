scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

Paris Fashion Week: Priyanka Chopra makes jaws drop in fuchsia kaftan with plunging neckline

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas attend the Valentino Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection presented Sunday, March 5, 2023 in Paris. (Pic source: AP/PTI)

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are a stylish couple. Period. So, it is not surprising that the duo made a stunning appearance at the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

The Quantico actor wore a daring, plunging V-neckline Maison Valentino fuchsia kaftan dress that had the brand’s signature monogram design printed all over. She paired it with matching pink high-heel boots from the same label and carried a pink bucket bag to complete her monochromatic look.

For makeup, Priyanka opted for bold pink lips, shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and some highlighter. She accessorised her look with small gold hoop earrings, and opted for side parted blow-dried hair with soft waves.

 

Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper in a grey suit that featured the Valentino monogram print all over. He paired it with a black shirt with the same print, black leather shoes, and a silver metal watch.

The couple’s fans went gaga seeing them together and shared their happy photos on social media handles.

 

Earlier, pictures of Priyanka and Nick heading out for dinner after reaching Paris were also shared online. In the photos, PeeCee was seen wearing a white turtleneck top with a matching white midi skirt that she further teamed with a luxurious brown faux fur coat, beige block heeled boots, and a faux fur tote bag. The actor wore bold maroon lips, kept her hair open with a middle parting and was seen holding her husband’s hand, who was leading her.

ALSO READ |Priyanka Chopra goes into a full vacay mode as she enjoys Dubai on a yacht; see pics

Nick looked suave in a black cut-out sweater that he styled with brown leather pants and black shoes.

The power-couple often makes fashion forward appearances together. Check out some of their photos:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Paris Fashion Week began February 27 and will conclude March 7.

Also Read
Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle gets married in a gorgeous red lehenga; ...
Gucci, Gucci collection, Gucci campaign, Gucci campaign featuring tigers, Gucci controversy, Gucci latest tiger campaign, indian express news
Gucci criticised for using real tigers in new campaign celebrating 'Chine...
fashion hits and misses
From Sonakshi Sinha to Pooja Hegde: Fashion hits and misses (December 19-25)
What is 'clowncore', the fashion aesthetic channelled by Harry Styles at ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 12:00 IST
Next Story

‘Aurat March’ banned in Lahore, HC to take up case today

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: Students of Gotirth Vidyapeeth, Ahmedabad, play Holi with natural colours made from plants, vegetables and cow dung
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close