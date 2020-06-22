Priyanka Chopra loves her floral outfits; here’s proof

The actor knows how to keep it fuss-free with this humble print. (Photo: Ami Patel/ Instagram) The actor knows how to keep it fuss-free with this humble print. (Photo: Ami Patel/ Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows how to make a stylish impression every time she steps out. Whether she’s at a red carpet event, the airport or promoting her film, she likes to keep in chic and elegant, and of course, always on point. While she can effortlessly ace all prints and trends, we love it when she opts to wear floral outfits.

Given how florals have stood the test of time, it is only natural that it finds place in the Sky Is Pink actor’s wardrobe. Ahead, check out the times she turned heads in the timeless print.

Keeping it supremely simple, the Dostana actor was seen in a straight cut white kurta with floral embroidery and palazzo set. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was brought together with simple earrings, hair styled in soft curls and a pair of beige footwear.

Priyanka was seen in a floral pantsuit by Mary Katrantzou which was styled with a long silk black waist belt. The look was styled with hair tied in a top-knot and circular frames.

Priyanka had nailed this floral sari by Sabyasachi Mukherjee during the promotions of her film, The Sky Is Pink. She completed the look with smudged eyeliner, deep pink lips and a pair of sleek golden earrings.

Priyanka looked lovely in this floral Payal Pratap outfit. The baby pink floor-length dress was paired with a light pink wide waist belt and accessorised with a pair of circular frames.

This is our favourite outfit, and we love how she paired it with pointy-toe stilettos. Also styled by Ami Patel, she kept it bright with a pair of light pink round frames.

What do you think about her looks?

