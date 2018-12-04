Priyanka Chopra looks strikingly beautiful as a Sabyasachi bride in this red lehenga; see pics

If you like a classic touch to your outfits, chances are, as a bride you must have or just might choose red as your colour for your D-Day. Looks like Priyanka Chopra goes by the same rule. Dressed in a beautiful deep red Sabyasachi Mukherji lehenga, the actor looked strikingly beautiful. We love the intricate French embroidery and the fine sequin work on it.

She styled the outfit with traditional gold jewellery – a matha patti, nath, and chura – and also an elaborate necklace by Chopard from their ‘Haute Joaillerie Collection’, featuring 184.50-carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold. In addition to these, she wore pear-shaped diamond and a 16-carat oval-shaped diamond headpiece.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas looked dapper in a pale gold sherwani which he beautifully teamed with a heavy dupatta and a turban fit enough for a royal.

For the white wedding, the bride stepped out in a beautiful Ralph Lauren gown with a sweeping 75-feet tulle veil. We think the gown with floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect tulle appliqués with scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar is fit for a princess.

Her outfit had eight special words, chosen by her, embroidered on it – Nicholas Jerry Jonas, 1st December 2018, Madhu & Ashok, Om Namah Shivay (a Hindi mantra invoking Lord Shiva), Family, Hope, Compasssion and Love. In addition, Priyanka had a piece of her mother-in-law’s lace wedding dress sewn into her dress.

Meanwhile, groom Nick Jonas was seen in a custom Ralph Lauren six-button, double breasted black tuxedo and custom patent lace-up shoes. On the purple lapel, he added a small piece of lace from Chopra’s dress embroidered with the words ‘My Jaan’, which translates to ‘My Life’.