Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Priyanka Chopra is a sight to behold in her latest looks; see pics

There is nothing the Quantico actor cannot ace -- her most recent look is proof!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2021 11:00:24 am
Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra age, Priyanka Chopra filmsWhat do you think of her recent look? (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

One can trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to make a head-turning statement every time she steps out. We are not exaggerating. In her recent photos, the Quantico actor, who recently celebrated her birthday, stunned as she was spotted in a beige high neck crop top paired with a hologram skirt that simply elevated the look. This was teamed with a long overcoat, giving it a classic touch.

We dig the way her hair was styled, the chic shades, the golden heels and the drool-worthy tan bag from Fendi — that added the perfect finishing touches.

Check out the pictures below.

Prior to this, she was seen attending the men’s final at Wimbledon making quite a statement as she shared a seat with socialite Natasha Poonawalla. The actor looked ravishing in two looks, and she nailed them both perfectly!

Take a look at the pictures.

In one instance, she was spotted in a printed midi dress from Fendi that stood out for all the immaculate layering. This was further accessorised with a waist belt, that a structure to the flowy outfit. In the other look, she had stepped out in a jumpsuit looking stunning.

The actor has served some very impressive looks in the recent past. Here are some instances.

What do you think of her look?

