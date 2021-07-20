Priyanka Chopra is a sight to behold in her latest looks; see pics

July 20, 2021 11:00:24 am
One can trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to make a head-turning statement every time she steps out. We are not exaggerating. In her recent photos, the Quantico actor, who recently celebrated her birthday, stunned as she was spotted in a beige high neck crop top paired with a hologram skirt that simply elevated the look. This was teamed with a long overcoat, giving it a classic touch.
We dig the way her hair was styled, the chic shades, the golden heels and the drool-worthy tan bag from Fendi — that added the perfect finishing touches.
Check out the pictures below.
View this post on Instagram
Prior to this, she was seen attending the men’s final at Wimbledon making quite a statement as she shared a seat with socialite Natasha Poonawalla. The actor looked ravishing in two looks, and she nailed them both perfectly!
Take a look at the pictures.
View this post on Instagram
In one instance, she was spotted in a printed midi dress from Fendi that stood out for all the immaculate layering. This was further accessorised with a waist belt, that a structure to the flowy outfit. In the other look, she had stepped out in a jumpsuit looking stunning.
The actor has served some very impressive looks in the recent past. Here are some instances.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of her look?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-