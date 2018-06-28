Akash Ambani – Shloka Mehta pre engagement: Priyanka Chopra wows in her ‘desi girl’ avatar in a lilac Tarun Tahiliani sari

Priyanka Chopra donned a Tarun Tahiliani sari. It had intricate lace work and had a French knot appliqué border. (Source: taruntahiliani/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra donned a Tarun Tahiliani sari. It had intricate lace work and had a French knot appliqué border. (Source: taruntahiliani/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra has come back to India and already painted the town red with her vacation pictures with rumoured beau Nick Jonas in Goa. The Quantico star is now turning some more heads with her recent appearance at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s “Pre pre engagement party”.

The 35-year-old attended the bash with her mother and Jonas, and for her ‘desi girl’ look she picked a beautiful sari from the shelves off designer Tarun Tahiliani. Draped in a lilac georgette sari that was accentuated with intricate lacework and French knot appliqué border, the actor looked lovely. We particularly like the matching deep-back blouse with embellished fringes on the sleeves.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas: When the duo gave us couple style goals

Styled by Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with diamond danglers from KAJ Fine Jewellery and a bracelet. Soft curls and a little pink in the mouth completed the actor’s look.

Chopra too shared the pictures and congratulating the couple, wrote “Congratulations Akash and Shloka!! Such a beautiful ceremony.. mehendi hai rachne wali.. love you both. Pre pre engagement party.”

Earlier, Chopra gave us some major fashion goals when she attended the Forbes Women Summit. Donning two looks, Chopra looked extreemly chic in a floral print slit Monse caftan top and later was seen wearing a grey metallic Ralph Lauren pleated skirt and a matching high-neck top.

ALSO READ | Florals to metallics, Priyanka Chopra taps into top fashion trends at the Forbes Women Summit

While in the first look the kaftan top was teamed up with a denim skirt with a front slit and was accessorised with black mini sunglasses and a catchy pair of mules, the skirt top look was teamed up with silver earrings and Gianvitto Rossi heels, keeping accessories minimal.

What did you think of the look? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd