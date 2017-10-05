Priyanka Chopra looks fabulous on her day out with her dog Diana; see pics

Priyanka Chopra’s style is chic and sophisticated. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra’s style is chic and sophisticated. (Source: File Photo)

Priyanka Chopra might be gearing up for another season of Quantico, but the actor does not fail to spend some quality time with her dog, Diana. Recently, the Bajirao Mastani actor was spotted taking her dog for a stroll on the sidewalk in Los Angeles, California, and she looked fabulous.

Clad in a grey-blue jumpsuit with a belt knotted at the waist, Chopra looked the complete picture of sophistication. We love the nude high-heeled shoes she paired her outfit with as it added a soft touch to the actor’s power outfit. Her luscious hair and cool pair of sunshade rounded out her look beautifully. We also like the beige bag she was seen toting. Here are some pictures of the actor’s casual day out with her dog, Diana. Take a look:

Chopra stuck with dewy make-up and pink hued lips, keeping it simple yet chic and we have to give it to her for knowing when less is more.

On a quest to find ”What’s out there” (as the actor captioned her picture on Instagram) with her dog, the duo looked as pretty as a picture with little Diana trotting along on a baby pink leash. The actor evidently adores her pet and here are some cute pictures of the duo that are heartwarming. Take a look:

We love Priyanka Chopra’s casual day out with Diana look but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd