Florals to metallics, Priyanka Chopra taps into top fashion trends at the Forbes Women Summit

Fashionistas can always count on Priyanka Chopra to dish out some interesting fashion goals. From acing street style in a flaming red faux leather suit to strutting around in a tutu, Chopra’s bold style statements have managed to impress us time and again. And this time too, the Quantico actor made two back to back appearances and managed to grasp style connoisseurs’ interests.

The actor was recently invited as one of the guests at the Forbes Women Summit at New York and she made quite a statement. In the first look, Chopra wore a floral print slit Monse caftan top and looked rather chic. It was teamed up with a denim skirt with a front slit. The look was accessorised with black mini sunglasses and a catchy pair of mules.

At the main event the actor was seen wearing a grey metallic Ralph Lauren pleated skirt and a matching high-neck top. She kept the accesories minimal this time by donning only silver earrings and Gianvitto Rossi heels. We love how she tied her hair neatly as a bun and let her outfit do all the talking.

Which look did you like better? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

