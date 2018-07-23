We can’t wait to try out Priyanka Chopra’s cool blue jeans-white top combo; what about you?

Priyanka Chopra clicked at Mumbai airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Priyanka Chopra clicked at Mumbai airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Nobody does airport style like Priyanka Chopra. From her demure lilac pantsuit to the more causal mom jeans worn with a white cami, the Quantico actor manages to steal hearts every time she steps out, and this time is no different. The 37-year-old was spotted at Mumbai airport recently, channelling some ultra-cool vibes in a white lace crop top that she styled with a pair of boyfriend jeans and layered with a shrug.

Earlier, we had seen the actor step out in an ivory slip dress from Aritzia, which she had layered with a checked grey double-breasted blazer. While it is not one of her more iconic curations, we think the simple pick would be ideal for a cosy dinner date. Chopra had rounded off her look with white strappy heels and a matching Fendi handbag.

Giving some power outfit goals in a tangerine pantsuit from the brand Off-White, the actor had attended an event in New York. Mimi Cutrell, who had curated the look, had accessorised her outfit with a pair of shiny lilac heels, drop earrings and a statement ring. Make-up artist Yumi Mori had rounded off her look with a nude palette and marsala lips while hairstylist Joseph Maine had styled her hair in a sleek manner. We think she had looked gorgeous.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you think she nailed it? Let us know in the comments section below.

