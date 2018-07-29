Priyanka Chopra’s gym-savvy attire is a refreshingly stylish take on sportswear

Priyanka Chopra opts for a Ultracore tights. (Representational Image; Source: AP) Priyanka Chopra opts for a Ultracore tights. (Representational Image; Source: AP)

Sportswear is no longer restricted inside gym walls. Presumably, that is why it is no longer bland and boring. Kim Kardashian might take credit for making the body-hugging tights and bralettes sultry, but our Bollywood beauties are also actively warming up to the fashion. And who better than the trendsetter, Priyanka Chopra, to guide us into the nuances of sportwear or active wear.

Recently, we saw the Quantico star step out in a pair of black star tights from Ultracor that she teamed with a mesh tank top. Comfy, yet risque, don’t you think?

Since we love the actor’s outfit, we decided to delve into the numbers and find out how much would we need to shell out to own the tights. As per the listing on neimanmarcus.com, the knockout star leggings are priced at Rs 14,482.

(Source: neimanmarcus.com) (Source: neimanmarcus.com)

Activewear is coming up in a big way with gym clothes no longer being just for the sake of ease and comfort. One can imagine how important fitness fashion is in the industry just by looking at the new activewear clothing line Bollywood actress, Jacqueline Fernandez launched recently, called ‘Just F’.

Earlier, we had seen the actor biking on the streets of New York with Nick Jonas, and the duo had complemented each other in white tees. Chopra had opted for an A.L.C crop top teamed with denim shorts and white sneakers from YSL.

Priyanka Chopra with Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Would you try a snazzy outfit like hers? Let us know in the comments section below.

