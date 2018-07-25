Priyanka Chopra’s funky cat-eye sunglasses is all we need for a glamorous quick fix

Priyanka Chopra kept her style quotient strong in cool blues. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Priyanka Chopra kept her style quotient strong in cool blues. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Priyanka Chopra doesn’t always need a ball gown to leave an impression. She gets the job done even with her cool blue denims and white tees that she upscales every time she steps out.

Recently, we spotted her in Mumbai, where she went for a girl-next-door look in a pair of blue distressed denim jeans, worn with a white crop top. The most attractive feature was her killer white cat-eye sunglass that added oomph to her attire.

With a roomy yellow tote and checked monochrome slip-ons, the actor looked chic.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor was also spotted trying out an unusual denim look. While we admire her experimental streak, we think the oversized shirt with an equally ill-fitting and long denim jacket was a weird curation. The actor rounded out her look with a black tote, sunnies and matching pumps.

Earlier, we had seen the Quantico star step out in another blue-white combo where she had channelled some ultra-cool vibes in a white lace crop top that she had styled with a pair of boyfriend jeans and layered with a shrug.

While travelling with alleged beau Nick Jonas, the 37-year-old had donned a similar combination. She had paired her white camisole with mom jeans and carried off her outfit with elan.

Priyanka Chopra at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you think she nailed it? Let us know in the comments section below.

