Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Priyanka Chopra’s funky cat-eye sunglasses is all we need for a glamorous quick fix

Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted in Mumbai, keeping her style quotient chic in a pair of distressed blue denims and white tee. However, what struck us was her cat-eye sunglass. Check out the pictures here.

Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra latest photos, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra casual style, Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor latest photos, Sonam Kapoor airport style, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditi Rao Hydari latest photos, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra kept her style quotient strong in cool blues. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Priyanka Chopra doesn’t always need a ball gown to leave an impression. She gets the job done even with her cool blue denims and white tees that she upscales every time she steps out.

Recently, we spotted her in Mumbai, where she went for a girl-next-door look in a pair of blue distressed denim jeans, worn with a white crop top. The most attractive feature was her killer white cat-eye sunglass that added oomph to her attire.

With a roomy yellow tote and checked monochrome slip-ons, the actor looked chic.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor was also spotted trying out an unusual denim look. While we admire her experimental streak, we think the oversized shirt with an equally ill-fitting and long denim jacket was a weird curation. The actor rounded out her look with a black tote, sunnies and matching pumps.

Earlier, we had seen the Quantico star step out in another blue-white combo where she had channelled some ultra-cool vibes in a white lace crop top that she had styled with a pair of boyfriend jeans and layered with a shrug.

While travelling with alleged beau Nick Jonas, the 37-year-old had donned a similar combination. She had paired her white camisole with mom jeans and carried off her outfit with elan.

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone fashion, Deepika Padukone airport style, Priyanka Chopra latest photos, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra airport style, Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you think she nailed it? Let us know in the comments section below.

