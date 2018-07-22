Priyanka Chopra’s ivory slip dress can be a perfect pick for a dinner date

Priyanka Chopra steps out in an Aritzia slip dress. (Representational Image, Source: AP) Priyanka Chopra steps out in an Aritzia slip dress. (Representational Image, Source: AP)

When it comes to her street style, Priyanka Chopra rarely fails to make a statement. Be it her faux leather suit or the ultra sultry Dion Lee lingerie blazer dress, the Quantico actor makes sure that all eyes are glued to her bold and beautiful outfits.

However, this time her outfit did not quite stir any sartorial storms. Stepping out in an ivory slip dress from Aritzia, which she layered with a checked grey double-breasted blazer, the actor kept it subtle and stylish. While it is one of her more iconic curations, we think the simple pick would be ideal for a cosy dinner date. Chopra rounded off her look with white strappy heels and a matching Fendi handbag.

Earlier, we had seen the actor at an event in New York, clad in a tangerine power suit from the brand Off-White. Mimi Cutrell, who had curated the look, had accessorised her outfit with a pair of shiny lilac heels, drop earrings and a statement ring. Make-up artist Yumi Mori had rounded off her look with a nude palette and marsala lips while hairstylist Joseph Maine had styled her hair in a sleek manner. We think she had looked gorgeous.

Oozing panache with her street-style yet again, Chopra had looked radiant in a black pussy bow blouse teamed with high-waisted polka dot pants. We like how the actor had showed off her snazzy locket with a plunging neckline. A classy Prada bag and nude strappy heels had accessorised her look, and she had rounded out with marsala lips and her tresses parted in the middle.

