Priyanka Chopra’s love affair with crop tops continues

When it comes to fashion, Priyanka Chopra never plays it safe. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) When it comes to fashion, Priyanka Chopra never plays it safe. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in LA was spotted spending some quality time with fiance Nick Jonas. The desi girl who never plays safe when it comes to fashion was recently seen in a pair of Nanushka’s pale purple high waist pants that she teamed with an Aritzia white crop top and a jacket.

A pair of Gianvito Rossi footwear and Pop & Suki structured mini handbag rounded off her look. Stylist Mimi Cuttrell sure knows how to win praises when it comes to curating looks for the Quantico star.

Check out some of the pictures here.

Prior to this Chopra was seen in a similar white crop top, when she was in Mumbai celebrating her late father’s birth anniversary. For the occasion, the actor picked a plain white high-neck tee, blue flared denim with a fringed hem and a transparent shrug for effect. A statement cuff from Chanel and a Fendi sling bag rounded out her look.

She kept her make-up minimal with just a hint of blush on her cheeks and a beautiful pink lip shade. Chopra was accompanied by her mother who chose a pink floral chiffon sari for the outing.

Priyanka Chopra was clicked as she walked out of the restaurant after celebrating her father’s birth anniversary. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra was clicked as she walked out of the restaurant after celebrating her father’s birth anniversary. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

We like everything about her casual look, except her shrug. To put it in plain words. it looked garish.

But what about her latest look? Do you like it?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd