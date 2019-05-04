Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and more: Best airport looks of the week (Apr 28 – May 4)https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/priyanka-chopra-kangana-ranaut-and-more-best-airport-looks-of-the-week-apr-28-may-4-5710075/

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and more: Best airport looks of the week (Apr 28 – May 4)

Celebrities give us major fashion goals each time they step out. Whether it is ethnic wear or casual outfits, they manage to look stylish in everything they wear. A look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, airport fashion, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news
Priyanka Chopra or Kangana Ranaut: Whose look do you like better? (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

With perfectly styled hair, spot-on make-up and stylish clothes, Bollywood celebrities make head turn each time they step out. This week was no different as celebrities, yet again, impressed us with their airport looks. From Alia Bhatt to Sanya Malhotra, here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra was spotted in the classic black and white combination at the airport recently. The actor kept her look simple in a white Burberry sweatshirt teamed with black leggings. White sneakers, loose hair, and a reg bag completed the Namaste England actor’s look.

Ananya Panday

Busy promoting her upcoming film Student of the Year 2, actor Ananya Panday was recently spotted looking lovely at the airport. Seen wearing a quirky long orange and white printed dress which had a knot detail at the front, she teamed the ensemble with a light blue denim jacket. A pair of earrings, white footwear and loose hair completed the starlet’s look.

Priyanka Chopra

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra jonas, airport fashion, celeb fashion, indian expressm indian express news
Priyanka Chopra nailed the off-white look at the airport recently. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra has been impressing us with her sartorial choices off late, and needless to say she impressed us yet again. Spotted the airport recently, the actor was dressed in an off-white trench coat and matching pants which was teamed with a white T-shirt. A dash of maroon on the lips, hoop earring and loose hair completed her look.

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal

Advertising

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at airport recently. While Pannu wore a white shirt and blue denim joggers, Kaushal looked smart in an olive green shirt and similar-coloured cargo pants. Pannu, who accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses opted to wear juttis, while Kaushal was spotted in boots.

Sanya Malhotra

sanya malhotra, celeb fashion, airport look, indian express, indian express news
Sanya Malhotra was spotted wearing a white kurta and flared blue pants. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sanya Malhotra dressed easy and breezy in a white kurta and flared denim pants. Teaming her ensemble with a printed dupatta, the actor nailed the summer look. With hair neatly tied at the back, the Dangal actor accessorised her look with a pair of silver earrings and Kolhapuri chappals.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut nailed the casual chic look at the airport recently. Dressed in a printed white T-shirt from Strateas Carlucci paired with check pants from Miu Miu, the actor looked absolutely stylish. Keeping her curly hair loose, the actor teamed her ensemble with shoes from Miu Miu and a pair of sunglasses.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt airport looks, Alia Bhatt chanel bag, Alia Bhatt two side bag, Alia Bhatt airport look, Alia Bhattred two side packs Chanel bag, indian express, indian express news
Alia Bhatt was spotted carrying a quirky two-side bag from Chanel’s Spring 2019 collection at the airport recently. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt took the bag game a notch higher as she was spotted carrying a quirky two-side bag from Chanel’s Spring 2019 collection at the airport recently. The collection was one of Karl Lagerfeld’s last before his sudden demise earlier this year. Bag is priced roughly around $6,900 (Rs 4,77,534). The Gully Boy actor keep rest of the look very simple and was seen wearing a white t-shirt and Cinq a Sept flared deep blue denim which was paired with off-white Nike sneakers.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was spotted at the airport in a dress featuring a bright pink t-shirt layered from inside, from Purple Paisley. The quirky knee-length dress, which looks like a denim dungaree dress from the front, was teamed with a pair of white Adidas sneakers. The actor, who kept her look simple, slayed the casual chic look.

Who do you think looked best?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Student of the Year 2 music launch: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria rock the casual chic look
2 Star Wars Day 2019: How the epic sci-fi opera charmed the fashion industry in "full force"
3 Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in beaded lilac gown; see pics