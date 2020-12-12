Priyanka Chopra just teamed a lace dress with Crocs; see pic

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in a sheer black lace dress. (Source: priyankachopra/Instagram)

Be it her red carpet outfits or traditional looks, Priyanka Chopra has always impressed us with her sartorial choices.

This time, the fashionista once again grabbed attention by donning an unusual combination. In an Instagram picture she recently posted, the 38-year-old actor was seen pairing a lace dress with Crocs.

Priyanka looked stunning in a sheer black Emilia Wickstead lace dress that had a plunging neckline and cape sleeves. What caught our eye were the pair of customised embellished black Crocs that she wore with it, flaunting a perfect blend of comfort and elegance. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra pairing a stunning lace dress with embellished Crocs. (Source: priyankachopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra pairing a stunning lace dress with embellished Crocs. (Source: priyankachopra/Instagram)

The Sky is Pink actor is also the global brand ambassador of Crocs, and presented the brand at the 2020 FN Achievement Awards for Brand of the Year.

Priyanka completed the look with a pair of drop earrings and minimal makeup. She tied her hair in a high updo.

What do you think of the look?

