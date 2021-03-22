Priyanka Chopra’s one-shoulder jumpsuit for Oprah interview carries a hefty price tag; check out the cost

Priyanka Chopra has had a good start to the year 2021. The actor has been busy with numerous projects — from her film The White Tiger to her memoir, Unfinished, and beauty brand — and giving interviews for the same.

Recently, she sat down to chat with TV host Oprah Winfrey, who had also interviewed Price Harry and Meghan Markle. The candid interview gave viewers a sneak peek into the Quantico actor’s professional and personal life, as she spoke about numerous things including her book, her relationship with husband Nick Jonas, her career among others. But there was one more thing we had our eyes on. No points for guessing — yes, we are indeed talking about her outfit for the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Super Soul (@supersoul)

For the interview, Priyanka was seen in a powder blue one-shoulder ‘Frenso’ jumpsuit that had pleated trousers. The monochrome crepe jumpsuit from Roland Mouret’s SS21’ collection was paired with floral hoops and shiny silver pencil heels.

For makeup, she kept it simple with a flawless base, fluttery eyelashes, and peachy pink lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Super Soul (@supersoul)

In case you are wondering how much the outfit — which featured a little cutout detail at the waist — costs, allow us to tell you that it is priced at £1,495 or Rs 1,49,921.62 on the brand’s official website.

The jumpsuit was from the brand Roland Mouret. (Photo: Roland Mouret website/ screengrab) The jumpsuit was from the brand Roland Mouret. (Photo: Roland Mouret website/ screengrab)

What do you think about her look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle