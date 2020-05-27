Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets ready for a Zoom meeting and we love the look

What do you think of her look? (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her look? (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

The world as we know it has changed, and so have the ways in which we interact. Following suit, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared pictures of having dressed up in a blazer and a matching pair of comfortable loose pants. The reason: Zoom meeting.

The actor shared goofy pictures of the same on Instagram where she can be seen wearing the ensemble with a peach coloured top. She kept her hair untied and parted at the side.

Prior to her, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja too shared photos of having dressed up at home. The actor was seen wearing a dress from Bhaane which was completed with a neat hairdo. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “The only thing that makes me smile in this blistering heat is this @bhaane dress that’s chic but feels like a airy kaftaaan!” And well, we do agree considering how comfortable the whole look looked.

On Eid al-Fitr, Shilpa Shetty Kundra too was seen playing dress up as she chose an embellished ensemble by Devnaagri.

Well, we are clearly not complaining seeing our actors dress up at their homes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd