Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives lessons on how to nail power dressing; see pics

There is little doubt that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has successfully carved a named for herself and has become a global icon. From appearing on Quantico, a popular TV series, to turning heads on the red carpet – she has done it all. Recently the actor spoke at the Women in the World Summit, and had us impressed yet again.

Apart from what she spoke at the event, we loved what she chose to wear. Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, the actor was seen turning heads in an off-shoulder grey top that was paired with a matching short skirt with a slit. The look was accessorised with a pair of black shades and stilettos. The actor looked every bit of the diva that she is.

Prior to this, she was spotted taking the checked game a notch higher. The actor stepped out wearing a checked shirt which was was paired with trousers and a checked overcoat. It goes without saying that the actor nailed the look.

The actor impressed us in another sharp look as she was spotted in an ensemble from the label Eloshi. Styled by Cuttrell, the grey outfit complemented her svelte frame exceedingly well. Keeping the look simple, it was rounded out a dab of light lipstick, and accessorised with black boots.

The actor gives us fashion goals whenever she steps out and it was no different this time.

What do you think of her latest look?