Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares more wedding photos and we cannot get enough of her in these designer wearshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/priyanka-chopra-jonas-wedding-sabyasachi-photos-5500271/

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares more wedding photos and we cannot get enough of her in these designer wears

In one of the photos, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen with celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who also designed her wedding lehenga, looking stunning in a red Dior dress. And in the other, she rocks a Ralph & Russo outfit.

priyanka wedding new pictures, priyanka chjopra sabyasachi, priyanka chopra sabyasachi bride, priyanka chopra, nick jonas, priyanka chopra nick jonas wedding, priyanka jonas nick chopra wedding updates, nickyanka wedding jodhpur, priyanka chopra nick jonas wedding latest pictures, priyanka chopra nick jonas christian wedding, priyanka chopra nick jonas christian wedding pictures, priyanka chopra nick jonas hindu wedding pics, latest wedding updates nickyanka jodhpur, priyanka chopra wedding pictures, priyanka chopra ralph lauren, priyanka chopra nick jonas updates, priyanka chopra pics, priyanka chopra umaid bhawan, priyanka nick wedding, priyanka nick umaid bhawan, priyanka white dress, priyanka red lehenga, indian express, indian express news
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked lovely in the photos. (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ wedding was lavish, opulent and everything grand. Several pictures flooded the Internet for days and now, some more photos have surfaced.

In one of them, she can be seen with celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who also designed her wedding lehenga, looking stunning in a red Dior dress. Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit was teamed with an exquisite stole from Sabyasachi’s label.

Hair neatly tied in a bun, the look was accessoried with a stunning diamond neckpiece from Chopard and maang tikka.

In another photo, which is also from the wedding festivities, Priyanka is seen in a peach colour ensemble from Ralph and Russo. The top with a grand cape and flared trouser, looked dramatic. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the attire was accessorised with a layered neckpiece from the label T+C Goutal.

Advertising

Just in case you missed her wedding look, the Quantico actor picked a deep red lehenga for her D-Day. The intricate French embroidery and the fine sequin work on the attire impressed us greatly and so did the actor with all her elegance.

Taking to Instagram, Patel shared a picture of the newly-wed and wrote,“RED! that’s the colour she wanted for her Hindu wedding. No gold no other colour mixed into this, just pure red”.

At the Delhi reception, the actor looked gorgeous in an ivory and beige Falguni & Shane Peacock lehenga. It was embroidered with crystals and had intricate threadwork on it. Apparently it took 1200 man hours with 80 craftsmen to complete it.

What do you think of the pictures?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android