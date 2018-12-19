Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares more wedding photos and we cannot get enough of her in these designer wears

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ wedding was lavish, opulent and everything grand. Several pictures flooded the Internet for days and now, some more photos have surfaced.

In one of them, she can be seen with celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who also designed her wedding lehenga, looking stunning in a red Dior dress. Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit was teamed with an exquisite stole from Sabyasachi’s label.

Hair neatly tied in a bun, the look was accessoried with a stunning diamond neckpiece from Chopard and maang tikka.

In another photo, which is also from the wedding festivities, Priyanka is seen in a peach colour ensemble from Ralph and Russo. The top with a grand cape and flared trouser, looked dramatic. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the attire was accessorised with a layered neckpiece from the label T+C Goutal.

Just in case you missed her wedding look, the Quantico actor picked a deep red lehenga for her D-Day. The intricate French embroidery and the fine sequin work on the attire impressed us greatly and so did the actor with all her elegance.

Taking to Instagram, Patel shared a picture of the newly-wed and wrote,“RED! that’s the colour she wanted for her Hindu wedding. No gold no other colour mixed into this, just pure red”.

At the Delhi reception, the actor looked gorgeous in an ivory and beige Falguni & Shane Peacock lehenga. It was embroidered with crystals and had intricate threadwork on it. Apparently it took 1200 man hours with 80 craftsmen to complete it.

What do you think of the pictures?