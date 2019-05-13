Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns heads in this luscious Aka Nanita dress

Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently spotted looking ravishing in an aubergine purple dress from the label Aka Nanita. Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, we really liked the details on this one.

What do you think of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ look? (Source: PriyankaChopraJournal/Instagram)

One can trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to turn heads at the red carpet, and with the same panache, while attending events or simply taking a stroll on the streets. The Quantico actor was recently spotted in an aubergine purple dress from the label Aka Nanita. Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, we really liked the details on this outfit – the  bishop sleeves, the plunging neckline and the tapered waistline.

The look was rounded out with bright lipstick and hair parted at the centre.

Prior to this, the global superstar stunned fashion police and fans alike when she walked the pink carpet at the Met Gala. The actor stepped out donning a dramatic Dior gown from its Spring 2018 collection. Needless to say, the look was reminiscent of Edward Scissorhands from the 1990 fantasy film of the same name.

Styled by Cuttrell, the outfit stood out for the feather details and the  thigh-high slit. The matching cape paired with the ensemble had our attention too.

However, more than the dress, it was the way the actor’s hair was styled that made it difficult to look away from her. The short, frizzy hairdo added much drama to the look and we really liked the silver fascinator it was accessorised with. She experimented with the make-up as well.  The detailed silver eye make-up, dark maroon lips, a bindi and glitter face adornments completed the look.

ALSO READ | Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas goes for a Dior gown and a fascinator; her look reminds us of Edward Scissorhands

What do you think of her latest look?

