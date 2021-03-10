Priyanka Chopra Jonas wows in a black sheer outfit on magazine cover; reveals childhood crush

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no stranger to magazine covers. Adding yet another magazine appearance to the list, recently, The White Tiger actor featured with fellow colleagues like Kate Winslet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sophia Loren among others on British Vogue, and answered a number of questions. But what stood out was her outfit.

The actor stunned in a sheer black ensemble from the label Saint Laurent which stood out for the dramatic fur detailing at the hem and collar. She completed the look with an unconventional hairdo and black heels. Check out the stunning photo below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

In the video shared by the magazine on Instagram, she also answered some questions along with other celebrities. When asked who was her crush growing up, she replied, “It may have been Tom Cruise, it was that time”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

This outfit inadvertently reminded us of the famous orb dress she had donned in the recent past. During the press interviews for her memoir, Unfinished, the actor had stepped out in an outfit from the label Halpern. The polka-dotted ensemble impressed many but also inspired a meme fest for how closely it resembled a ball. Even though the actor took all the jokes in her stride, we are yet to decipher where her hands were!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PriyankaChopraCloset fanpage🇮🇳 (@priyankacloset)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halpern (@halpernstudio)

It is a joy to see how bold and fearless the actor’s fashion sense has become. What do you think of her present look?