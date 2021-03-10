scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Latest news

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wows in a black sheer outfit on magazine cover; reveals childhood crush

It is a joy to see how the actor keeps reinventing her fashion game. What do you think of her latest look?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 10, 2021 3:50:20 pm
priyanka chopraWhat do you think about her latest look? (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no stranger to magazine covers. Adding yet another magazine appearance to the list, recently, The White Tiger actor featured with fellow colleagues like Kate Winslet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sophia Loren among others on British Vogue, and answered a number of questions. But what stood out was her outfit.

The actor stunned in a sheer black ensemble from the label Saint Laurent which stood out for the dramatic fur detailing at the hem and collar. She completed the look with an unconventional hairdo and black heels. Check out the stunning photo below.

In the video shared by the magazine on Instagram, she also answered some questions along with other celebrities. When asked who was her crush growing up, she replied, “It may have been Tom Cruise, it was that time”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

This outfit inadvertently reminded us of the famous orb dress she had donned in the recent past. During the press interviews for her memoir, Unfinished, the actor had stepped out in an outfit from the label Halpern. The polka-dotted ensemble impressed many but also inspired a meme fest for how closely it resembled a ball. Even though the actor took all the jokes in her stride, we are yet to decipher where her hands were!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halpern (@halpernstudio)

It is a joy to see how bold and fearless the actor’s fashion sense has become. What do you think of her present look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Coppersmiths, coppersmiths in Srinagar, oppersmiths in Kashmir, coppersmiths in the Valley, copperware, coppersmiths making copperware, coppersmiths lockdown pandemic, coppersmiths gallery, coppersmith pictures, coppersmiths news, indian express news
In pictures: Srinagar’s skilled coppersmiths make post-lockdown recovery amid pandemic

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 10: Latest News

Advertisement