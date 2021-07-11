scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns heads at Wimbledon; check out the pictures

The Quantico actor stepped out in a halter-neck midi dress From Fendi; check it out

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 11, 2021 1:20:31 pm
What do you think of her look?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the spectators at the ongoing Wimbledon. She, along with socialite Natasha Poonawalla, watched the Women’s Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. The actor shared snippets of it on her Instagram story and we are very much taken by her outfit.

The Quantico actor was seated at the Royal box and stepped out in a halter-neck midi dress from Fendi. The layers worked well, and so did the belt that was cinched at the waist. She completed the look with hair tied up and a mask.

Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, she was spotted at her restaurant Sona in New York. She looked stunning in a strappy white midi dress. The outfit featured a high-thigh slit and was backless. She went easy on the accessories, rounding it off with golden hoops, as she also added a sleek chain, a pair of bangles and rings. “Timeless India all within the heart of New York City. So much love for @sonanewyork,” she wrote.

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

We dig how neat and chic the look was, and the ease with which she carried it off.

What do you think of her look?

