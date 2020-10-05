Priyanka Chopra Jonas keeps it stylish at all times; here’s proof

What do you think of the looks? (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, PH5/Instagram)

Each season calls for specific fashion trends, and trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to have myriad style tricks up her sleeve which can easily be categorised as evergreen. To the actor’s credit, she is equally effortless in high neck sweaters as in beachwear, and here are some stylish instances of the same.

The Quantico actor looked lovely in this fitted aqua blue outfit from the label PH5. The look was accessorised with a Versace handbag and a pair of glasses.

We dig this light-hued striped separates Priyanka was seen wearing. We like how she accessorised the outfit with a pair of funky shades and a beach hat.

If the ideal summer wear had a look, this would be it. The actor looked lovely in this white crop top paired with drawstring grey pants. The look was elevated with those funky cat-eye shades.

Remember that gingham co-ord set she had worn for a dinner date with husband Nick Jonas? The monochrome outfit seemed like the perfect outfit for summers and much like her, you can complete the look with bright red lipstick and quirky earrings.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai. (Photo: Priyankaworlds/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai. (Photo: Priyankaworlds/Instagram)

What do you think of her looks?

