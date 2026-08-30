Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in Rs. 5.6 lakh Lady Dior bag with her all-black look

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows how to make a fashion statement without trying too hard. At the New York premiere of The Cycle of Love on August 20, the actor stepped out in an all-black look that was equal parts sleek, dramatic, and very, very expensive.
Our Desi Girl paired a textured black A.W.A.K.E. Mode maxi dress with sky-high black stilettos and, for the pièce de résistance, a miniature Lady Dior bag worth Rs 5.65 lakh.
And honestly, the bag did not need much help stealing the spotlight.
The iconic Lady Dior, a style forever associated with timeless celebrity glamour, came in a black shade and featured the signature D.I.O.R. charms on the front. But this wasn’t just any old Lady Dior. The version Chopra carried has been reimagined under Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson, with strass-covered D.I.O.R. charms and a detachable black leather bow adding a little extra sparkle to the classic silhouette.
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Measuring just 18 x 15 x 7 cm, the miniature bag is tiny but mighty. Dior says it is sized to hold the essentials – a phone, card holder and lipstick – which, let’s be honest, is pretty much the celebrity red-carpet survival kit.
The bag also comes with a removable pale-gold chain, allowing it to be carried by hand or worn crossbody. It weighs around 700 grams and is made in Italy, with a goatskin and lambskin lining.
This isn’t the first time Chopra impressed the fashion police in Lady Dior, her longtime favourite. She was first spotted carrying the top-handle silhouette back in 2019, making this less of a fleeting trend moment and more of a tried-and-tested fashion favourite.
A bright red umbrella added a fun pop of colour to her monochrome look, while diamond accents on her bracelet and two rings brought in some sparkle. She wore her hair open in a sleek middle part.
As Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s flawless look proves, sometimes, all you need is a little black dress, a red umbrella, and Rs 5.65 lakh worth of Dior swinging from your hand to make an unforgettable fashion statement!