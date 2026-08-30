Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in Rs. 5.6 lakh Lady Dior bag with her all-black look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows how to make a fashion statement without trying too hard. At the New York premiere of The Cycle of Love on August 20, the actor stepped out in an all-black look that was equal parts sleek, dramatic, and very, very expensive.

Our Desi Girl paired a textured black A.W.A.K.E. Mode maxi dress with sky-high black stilettos and, for the pièce de résistance, a miniature Lady Dior bag worth Rs 5.65 lakh.

And honestly, the bag did not need much help stealing the spotlight.

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The iconic Lady Dior, a style forever associated with timeless celebrity glamour, came in a black shade and featured the signature D.I.O.R. charms on the front. But this wasn’t just any old Lady Dior. The version Chopra carried has been reimagined under Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson, with strass-covered D.I.O.R. charms and a detachable black leather bow adding a little extra sparkle to the classic silhouette.