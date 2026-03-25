Watch: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in a sculptural jet-black gown at Bvlgari event in Milan

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently made heads turn at Bvlgari’s Eclettica High-End Collection in Milan in a jet-black gown. Known for her sartorial style, The Bluff actor stunned at the event in a tulle gown by Saiid Kobeisy.
The black gown featured pleats, wrapped diagonally around the bodice, that highlighted her waist. Styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, the structured gown flowed into a flared skirt with a soft trail. Its asymmetric neckline revealed one shoulder, while the other side rose into a sculptural pleated detail.
The global star completed her look with statement pieces from the high jewellery collection, including a diamond necklace set with emeralds, matching earrings, and a ring that added a pop of colour.
For hair, she opted for a sleek updo with a soft curl hanging down her right cheek. Makeup artist Morgane Martini kept her look warm and defined, finishing with a glossy nude lip.
Priyanka shared a video on Instagram, giving a glimpse of her starry night and photoshoot. She can be seen striking poses in front of the camera, her smile complementing her dewy makeup.
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Priyanka joined Bvlgari as the brand ambassador in August 2021, making her the only Indian ambassador for the Italian luxury label.
The event also saw Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa and Jake Gyllenhaal grab attention with their striking looks. Hathaway, a global ambassador for the brand, opted for a V-neck ball gown with cape sleeves. She styled her hair in a messy high ponytail, allowing her Bvlgari jewellery to remain the focus.
Dua Lipa wore a bold, deep-V-neck gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with sheer black stockings. She kept her hair loose, letting the jewellery shine through the overall glamorous look. Kim Ji-won wore a blue strapless gown with gathered detailing at the waist and a flared hem. She completed her look with straight hair, soft pink makeup, and held a black clutch.
Liu Yifei brought high-fashion drama in a brown gown with a plunging neckline and tassel details. She styled her hair with braided sections in the front, tied into a neat bun. Jake Gyllenhaal kept it classic in a black tuxedo, adding a unique touch with an eye-shaped diamond brooch and a Bvlgari watch.