Watch: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in a sculptural jet-black gown at Bvlgari event in Milan

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently made heads turn at Bvlgari’s Eclettica High-End Collection in Milan in a jet-black gown. Known for her sartorial style, The Bluff actor stunned at the event in a tulle gown by Saiid Kobeisy.

The black gown featured pleats, wrapped diagonally around the bodice, that highlighted her waist. Styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, the structured gown flowed into a flared skirt with a soft trail. Its asymmetric neckline revealed one shoulder, while the other side rose into a sculptural pleated detail.

The global star completed her look with statement pieces from the high jewellery collection, including a diamond necklace set with emeralds, matching earrings, and a ring that added a pop of colour.