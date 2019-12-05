Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned in red as she’s honoured with UNICEF’s Humanitarian Award

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was honoured with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the recently held UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York. For the event, the Quantico actor had opted for a lovely red one-sleeved dress which stood out for its asymmetrical hemline and the long train. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a sleek ponytail, red lipstick and dainty diamond earrings.

The actor was presented the award by fashion mogul Diane von Furstenberg. Jonas took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, “I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for #UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life.”

The outfit reminded us of her debut appearance at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016, where was seen wearing a plain one-shouldered scarlet dress by Jason Wu. The look was rounded out with hair neatly tied in a ponytail, and much like her recent appearance, was rounded out with red lipstick. It was accessorised with diamond earrings and rings.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked lovely in this red outfit. (Source: AP) Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked lovely in this red outfit. (Source: AP)

The actor has been associated with UNICEF since 2006. She started with volunteering for children’s rights and welfare.

