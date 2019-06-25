Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ latest looks are a big letdown

Priyanka Chopra Jonas hardly takes a wrong step when it comes to fashion. But the actor left us really underwhelmed with her recent appearances. She was seen in two different looks of late and failed to impress us in both.

Advertising

The Quantico actor who is in Paris with husband Nick Jonas for the wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas was spotted in an orange ruffle dress. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the outfit by Markarian had a plunging neckline and a wide slit. While the flowy attire was feminine, it did not really work for her.

The look was rounded out with rectangular shades from George Keburia and a handbag from the label Adeam.

The other look was of the actor in a shimmery green outfit by designer Peter Pilotto. The one off-shoulder attire seemed dull and even she could not pull it off. The look was rounded out with black sunnies and a dark lipshade.

Advertising

Prior to this, Chopa had nailed a grey jumpsuit by designer Alberta Ferretti. The look was completed with black sunnies, white boots and a Christian Dior bag.

She was also spotted in a tangerine dress with a cape. The Alex Perry midi dress looked great on her and the look was accessorised with Christian Louboutin heels, complete with bright lipstick and voluminous hair.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra gives lessons on power dressing in this tangerine dress; see pics

Check some of the pictures here.

What do you think of her recent looks?