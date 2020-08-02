Priyanka Chopra Jonas in all smiles in this summer outfit

What do you think of her looks? (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) What do you think of her looks? (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be confined to her home like most of us, but that has not stopped her from dressing up once in a while. The Quantico actor was recently spotted in a denim dress from the label Free People. The full-sleeved midi dress made for a nice summer wear.

The look was completed with hair let loose and a wide smile.

Prior to this, the actor was seen in a peach coloured top paired with a blazer, and a matching pair of comfortable loose pants. The reason she shared was a Zoom meeting. Her comfortable footwear had most of our attention though.

With things being bleak all around, seeing celebrities creating an illusion of normalcy is good enough for such times.

What do you think of her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd