Priyanka Chopra Jonas impresses in monochrome and floral printed outfits; see pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for making statements whenever she steps out. The actor was recently spotted presenting designer Christian Louboutin with the Couture Council Award, and needless to say, managed to turn heads with her impressive sartorial statement. The Quantico actor stepped out wearing an one-shoulder asymmetrical black and white dress from the label Monse. The outfit stood out for its fringe details and the thigh-high slit. The look was rounded out with dainty earrings and black shades.

In another instance, she was spotted in an ensemble from Paco Rabanne. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the floral printed lower complemented the lacy white top, which was teamed with a blazer. The look was accessorised with shades, a messy top knot and a pop of red on the lips. A bag and pointy white heels rounded out the chic look.

Keeping with her penchant of not playing safe, she looked ravishing at Joe Jonas’ James Bond-themed birthday party recently. Seen with husband Nick Jonas, the actor opted for a short black dress with feather details from designer Ralph & Russo. The look was completed with winged eyeliner, hair styled into curls like old Hollywood style and rounded out with a bright shade of lipstick. Keeping with the theme, Nick was seen in a black tuxedo.

The actor clearly does not take her appearances lightly and there is much to admire in her complete refusal to play by the book.

What do you think of her latest look?