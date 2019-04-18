Priyanka Chopra Jonas, giving lessons on power dressing, one look at a time

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sure knows how to nail power dressing. The Quantico actor, in the past, has given us enough proof and looks like she is not done giving us fashion goals. The actor had recently stepped out wearing a white crop top that she paired with high-waist denim and a check long overcoat from Bottega Veneta.

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the look was accessorised with black sunnies and a handbag from Versace. The wet hair worked very well with the outfit.

Prior to this, at the Women in the World Summit, the actor turned heads as she donned an off-shoulder grey top that was paired with a matching short skirt with a slit. Styled by Cuttrell, the look was accessorised with a pair of black shades and stilettos and the actor really stood out, looking every bit of the diva that she is.

She was also spotted taking the checkered game a notch higher as she stepped out donning a checkered shirt that she paired with a checkered overcoat and a pair of trousers. It goes without saying that the actor nailed the look.

She also turned heads as she stepped out in an ensemble from the label Eloshi. Styled by Cuttrell again, the grey outfit complemented her svelte frame. Keeping the look simple, it was rounded out with a dab of light lipstick, and accessorised with black boots.

The actor gives us fashion goals whenever she steps out and it was no different this time.