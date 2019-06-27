Priyanka Chopra Jonas impresses with her chic style; see pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in Paris with husband Nick Jonas for the wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, is giving us some major fashion goals. The actor was recently spotted in three different looks and she managed to impress in all three.

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the Quantico actor was seen in an all-black ensemble from Rosetta Getty. We quite liked the off-shoulder attire, and the bright red lip shade which added a pop of colour to the look. Hair neatly parted at the centre and a pair of sunglasses rounded out the look.

The actor was also seen looking pretty in a pastel Escada ensemble. We quite liked how the white crop top was paired with a blush pink blazer and matching short skirt. Much like her previous appearance, this look too was accessorised with black shades and an over-sized Dior handbag.

In another look, the actor was seen in a Victoria Beckham ensemble. Styled by Cuttrell, the strappy striped top was teamed with a pair of matching pants. Not accessorised much, the look was completed with a Dior bag, a sleek neck-piece and a pair of chic shades.

While the actor has managed to impressed us with all these looks, her previous appearances had left us underwhelmed. In one of the previous looks, she was spotted in an orange ruffle dress by Markarian. Although the attire was feminine, it did not do anything for her. The look was accessorised with rectangular shades from George Keburia and a handbag from the label Adeam.

What do you think of her latest looks?