Priyanka Chopra Jonas picks a Sabyasachi sheer sari for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Paris wedding

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is good at throwing curveballs and recently she did at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ second wedding ceremony in Paris. The couple had first tied the knot in Las Vegas on May 1 after attending Billboards Music Awards ceremony. But it was more of an impromptu affair. The Paris ceremony was more detailed and well-planned.

For the celebration, Priyanka Chopra Jonas picked a beautiful pink sheer sari from Sabyasachi with intricate floral embroidery all over it. We love that she chose to go with the traditional outfit, instead of a gown. Styled by Ami Patel, the actor’s look was completed with a wispy bun adorned with pink roses, diamond teardrop earrings, a gold chain with a diamond pendant and nude make-up.

Prior to this, at one of the pre-wedding festivities, Priyanka was seen striking a romantic pose with husband Nick Jonas in a metallic silver dress.

Meanwhile, Sophie and Joe were spotted rocking matching red outfits at the rehearsal dinner, while the guests were seen in white attires. The Game of Thrones star looked lovely in a simple long red gown with a high slit, which was paired with silver heels and the groom looked dapper in a matching red suit and dark red shoes.

At another event, Turner was spotted in a white, fitted dress which featured a square neckline. Jonas, on the other hand wore a black pinstripe blazer suit teamed with white shirt to match his bride’s ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra was seen attending the event in a white off-shoulder gown. She gave her look a retro twist by opting to style her hair in loose curls. Brown lips and diamond danglers rounded off her look. Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin were also spotted at the celebration in white ensembles.

