scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Must Read

We can’t get enough of Priyanka Chopra’s latest hairdo; check pics

She recently also treated her fans with a throwback picture, captioning it: "Lean, mean and all of 17!!!". Check out the pictures here

New Delhi | January 12, 2021 8:50:27 pm
priyanka chopraPriyanka Chopra stuns on the cover. (Source: priyankachopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to start the new year with her new series, The White Tiger. But before that, she has featured on The Sunday Times Style making the wait for her on-screen appearance worth it. While Priyanka looked gorgeous in the pictures, it was her hairdo that had all our attention.

Styled by Molly Haylor, in one of the pictures, the actor was seen looking sharp in a bottle green ensemble — a plain top with elaborate sleeves and matching pants. But her chic hairdo simply stole the show.

In another look, she went for an elaborate black outfit that featured golden and white work. This time, it was her footwear that set the look apart, and also added a pop of colour.

On the cover, she was spotted in a burnt orange sheer dress. We dig the collar and the way the look was rounded out with bright lipstick and a messy hairdo.

For the final look, she experimented with a brown cardigan teamed with a tulle stole. In another look, she kept it simple and understated in a black and green patterned overcoat.

She recently also treated her fans with a throwback picture, captioning it: “Lean, mean and all of 17!!!”

What did you think of her looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Express Wanderlust: Pune’s Shaniwar Wada fort reopens; learn more about its history

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 12: Latest News

Advertisement