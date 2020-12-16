scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
White tee-blue jeans combination will never go out of fashion; Priyanka Chopra shows why

The Quantico actor, however, is no stranger to this combination. Check out her pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 16, 2020 4:40:19 pm
What do you think of her looks? (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

The combination of blue jeans and a white top is hailed as a classic for many reasons. Apart from being criticism-proof, it takes little to nothing to be styled and works like a charm every single time. Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jones showed how it is done right as she shared a series of pictures donning the combination.

In all of them, she was seen in a V-neck white top teamed with iced washed jeans. The look was completed with hair styled in soft curls and matching boots. It is notable how the look stood out, despite being extremely simple and minimal. She captioned the pics, “Blue jean baby”.

Check out the pictures below.

However, the actor is no stranger to this combination. Earlier, she was seen opting for a similar style and having fun with it by adding a white shrug to the mix. She looked lovely in the white lace crop top that she teamed with a pair of boyfriend jeans.

The look was completed with hair parted at the center and accessorised with a pair of shades.

What do you think of her looks?

