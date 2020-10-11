Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks striking in black, but her hairdo has our attention

What do you think of her look? (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

During the lockdown, many actors opted for different haircuts in a bid to bring about some change. Priyanka Chopra Jonas did the same, and we totally dig her fringes. Recently, the actor was seen looking ravishing in a black ensemble. The blazer-like outfit with sheer sleeves looked lovely on her. She teamed it with a striking yellow Fendi bag and accessorised the outfit with oversized shades.

Prior to this, she was seen in a blazer and a matching pair of comfortable loose pants. The reason was a Zoom meeting. The actor had shared photos of herself in the ensemble, pairing it with a peach coloured top. The look was completed with hair untied and parted at the side.

She was also seen looking gorgeous in a sari from the label KoAi, which she donned during the lockdown. It was paired with a contrasting blouse and accessorised with silver bangles. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote: “Felt like wearing a saree. So I did…At home. Miss everyone.”

What do you think of her look?

