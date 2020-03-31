Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks stunning on this magazine cover; check pics

What do you think of her look? (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) What do you think of her look? (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

The world around us might be changing and we are stuck at home but it is never a bad thing to look at things which are brighter, and one such is this magazine cover featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, shot before the lockdown. The actor had shot for the May cover of the Tatler magazine, and looked stunning in the photos.

In the set of three photos, the Quantico actor can been seen donning an elaborate golden ensemble from Gabbana Alta Moda. The corset like fitted bodice gave way to a flowy silhouette at the bottom. The look was completed with winged eyeliner, nude lipstick and gorgeous hairdo.

In the second look, she was seen in an Alexander McQueen ensemble with ruffle detail. The winged eyeliner was still on point and the outfit, which featured sheer detailing, was wonderfully styled with black gloves.

The third one was as old world as it gets as she was seen donning a monochrome Gucci overcoat and we loved the headgear.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the magazine said that in the interview, the actor gave insights on her marriage, beauty pageants and how they need not be antithetical to feminism. It referred to the interview as “a welcome dose of escapism in present circumstances” and we cannot have worded it better.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.