Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Dior gown took 1500 hours to create; watch video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Met Gala 2019 and left everybody stumped. For her third appearance, the actor donned a gown from Dior’s Spring 2018 collection. While much has been written about it, the fashion giant recently shared a video showing how the gown was designed and the immense amount of thought and work that went into it.

The outfit by Maria Grazia Chiuri took 1,500 hours to be made. Inspired by the American TV shows in the 1980s, the video shows how the tulle cage dress featuring a long, feathered cape was created, and also informs how the tulle feathers — which appear in different graduated colours, from grey, blush pink to flaming red — were painstakingly created by hand.

The actor had nailed the thigh-high slit outfit and the matching cape that added much drama to the ensemble. Curated by Mimi Cuttrell, the look eventually stood out for the way the actor’s hair was styled. The short, frizzy hairdo was as dramatic as it could get and it was taken a notch higher by adding the silver fascinator. The make-up too was on point. The detailed silver eye make-up, bindi, dark maroon lips, and other glitter face adornments went well with the overall look. It was rounded out with a stack of bangles and a pair of sheer gloves with crystal embellishments.

