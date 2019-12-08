Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks stunning as she’s honoured at Marrakech Film Festival

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has had several memorable red carpet appearances. And more often than not she manages to impress. The actor was recently honoured at the Marrakech Film Festival and she made quite a statement in a sari. Styled by Ami Patel, the actor was seen in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari. The cream colour sari was intricately adorned with sequins and was teamed with an off-shoulder blouse. The broad golden border certainly made it stand apart.

It was rounded out with bright red lipstick, filled-in eyebrows and accessorised with a statement neckpiece.

Prior to this, the actor was honoured with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the recently held UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York. For the event, the Quantico actor had stepped out in a lovely red one-sleeved dress. It stood out for its asymmetrical hemline and the long train. The look was completed with hair tied in a sleek ponytail, red lipstick and dainty diamond earrings.

Acknowledging the award, she had written, “I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for #UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life.”

