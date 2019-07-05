We can’t get our eyes off Priyanka Chopra on this magazine cover; see pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been successful in making her presence felt on the global platform. She also always has her fashion game on point — be it her fierce Met Gala looks or casual outings with husband Nick Jonas. After enjoying Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding in France recently, the actor was spotted gracing the cover of Elle UK’s August issue. Needless to say, she looked stunning in the pictures.

Advertising

Clicked by Marcin Kempski, the actor was seen looking absolutely stylish in an ensemble from Yves Saint Laurent, which was high on ruffles and feathers in shades of pink and black on the main cover. Make-up Artist Sarah Nicole Tanno added to the whole look by playing with subtle shades of make-up and giving her hair a bouffant-like look.

She was also spotted in various other ensembles including a feathered blue dress from Marc Jacobs and a printed gown from Richard Quinn’s AW19 collection which featured a bow and a feathered sleeves.

Earlier, this week the Jonas family was seen coming together in Paris, to celebrate the lavish wedding affair. For the celebration, Chopra picked a beautiful pink sheer sari from Sabyasachi Mukherjee with intricate floral embroidery all over it.

Advertising

We love that she chose to go with the traditional outfit, instead of a gown. Styled by Ami Patel, the actor’s look was completed with a wispy bun adorned with pink roses, diamond teardrop earrings, a gold chain with a diamond pendant and nude make-up.

The newly wed bride, Game of Thrones actor, wore Louis Vuitton gown for her D-day. The luxury brand’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquiere, shared a photo of the GOT actor on Instagram, where she can be seen going for a romantic and traditional gown with exquisite lace detailing and a modern, exposed back with full lace sleeves and a train. He captioned the image: “Absolute beauty @sophiet”.

What do you think of her latest look?