Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns head in this grey outfit

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted in an ensemble from the label Eloshi. Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, we love the grey outfit and the way it flattered her svelte frame.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows how to make a statement. (Source: Eloshi/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows how to make a statement whenever she steps out. Recently, the actor was spotted in an ensemble from the label Eloshi. Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, we love the grey outfit and the way it flattered her svelte frame. The look was kept simple. A dab of bright lipstick and black boots completed the look.

Prior to this, the actor was seen giving us some major beach fashion goals in Miami in a blue dress. The fitted aqua blue outfit, from the label PH5 was accessorised with a handbag from Versace and a pair of glasses. The look was kept simple, chic and understated.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas nailed the look.

She was also spotted stepping out in a bralette and long skirt from the label Montce Swim. We really liked how the light-hued stripes separates were accessorised with a pair of funky shades and was rounded out with a beach hat. Minimal make-up and straight hair completed the look.

The actor was also spotted turning heads in satin beige co-ords recently. This was layered with a vibrant turquoise jacket and was accessorised with bright yellow snakeprint heels. Bronze-tint make-up and a nice brown lip shade completed the look.

What do you think of her latest look?

