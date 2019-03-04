Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra Jonas picks monochrome outfits for her latest outings

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently spotted in two different looks. Styled by celebrity stylist, Ami Patel the actor, in one of the looks looked gorgeous in a lovely blue dress from the label Lela Rose. But she failed to impress us the second time.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas hardly plays it safe when it comes to fashion choices. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas can make heads turn and how. The Quantico actor was recently spotted in two different looks and she had all our attention. Styled by celebrity stylist, Ami Patel the actor, in one of the looks was spotted looking gorgeous in a lovely blue dress from the label Lela Rose.

However, we are not too impressed with the second look. Styled by Patel, the actor was seen in an ensemble from
Alexandra O’Neill. The monochrome outfit was accessorised with earrings from Viange, and the look was rounded out with a bright shade of matte lipstick.

Prior to this, the actor had nailed an all-denim look at the airport. Styled by celebrity stylists Patel, Rashi Morbia Kumar, Mala Agnani Rao and Shnoy, the actor donned the ensemble from Karen Walker, that was paired with a blue top. Dark lipstick, black sunnies and a Saint Laurent bag rounded out the look.

Prior to this, the actor was in New Delhi for the store launch of Ralph Lauren and was seen in an all-black gown from the designer. While we did find the full-sleeve+sleeveless combination a tad underwhelming, the actor pulled off the look and how. We quite like the way the hair was styled in retro waves.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas picks an all-black outfit for Ralph Lauren store launch in the Capital

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted at the Capital. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think of her latest looks?

