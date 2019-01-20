Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks lovely in this wrap mesh dress

Be it her singing skills or acting talent, there is enough evidence to prove that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is multi-talented. It is also an undisputed fact that whatever the actor does, she does it in style. The Quantico actor, who started an YouTube original show If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, shot for it recently and shared pictures of the same where she was seen wearing a Phoenix wrap mesh dress from the label Diane von Furstenberg. Needless to say, the actor looked absolutely lovely in it.

“Spent the day with the inspiring @dvf. Can’t wait for you all to see what I’ve learned on my upcoming @youtube Original special If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,” the actor wrote while sharing the pictures.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted with husband Nick Jonas ushering in the New Year in the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland. During her stay, the actor gave some serious fashion goals. In one of the photos, she was spotted wearing a white pullover. This was teamed with a matching jacket and a beanie. Jonas, on the other hand, was seen in a striped sweater. This was teamed with puffer jacket and the look was rounded out with a baseball cap.

Priyanka, sharing the picture on Instagram wrote “Happiness in the mountains ⛰ ❤️💕”.

On another instance, The Sky is Pink actor was seen wearing a black ski suit from Moncler. It featured red rose prints all over it. The look was completed with a pair of black sunnies and was rounded out with a cute black beanie.

What do you think of Priyanka’s look?