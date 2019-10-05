Tara Sutaria, Katrina Kaif and more: Best airport looks of the week (Sep 29-Oct 5)

Bollywood’s affinity with fashion, particularly airport fashion, is not unknown. Whenever we have spotted celebrities, they have kept their best fashion foot forward, obliging the paparazzi and setting travel goals along the way.

This past week, we saw star power swing in and out of the airport in style. While some kept is casual, others went all-out. From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Tara Sutaria, here are some of the finest airport garms. Check out the pictures.

Kajol

The actress was spotted earlier this week, travelling solo. She chose to wear a baggy navy blue top, black pants and platform heels. We like this look because it spells comfort and style.

Karishma Kapoor

When it comes to fashion, the actress seldom disappoints. Spotted once again at the airport, she was seen wearing a dark blue pullover that she paired with black pants, a pair of sport shoes and sunnies. We like that the actress kept it casual.

Tara Sutaria

The Bollywood newbie has been playing with colours and keeping it perky at the same time. Not to mention, she understands fashion and how. Seen at the airport recently, she was a vision in pink. The actress chose to wear a neon pink pantsuit that she paired with a pair of white stilettos. We love this ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor

In her latest airport look, the Dhadak actress dazzled in white. She chose a white-on-white outfit — a white jacket and white pants — that she paired with a little black sling bag and sport shoes. We like this casual ensemble.

Kiara Advani

The Kabir Singh actress looked super stylish in this pink athleisure outfit. She wore a pink sports brassiere, a pink-and-white jacket and pink track pants. She paired them with sport shoes, and a black signature bag. We love everything about this look.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

The couple was spotted at the airport without the kids, in colour-coordinated outfits. While Shahid wore a grey sweatshirt over black pants, wife Mira looked breezy in a white top, black blazer and a pair of jeans. As usual, the couple looked gorgeous.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In the country for the promotions of her film The Sky is Pink, the actress was recently spotted with co-star Rohit Saraf. Chopra-Jonas donned a maroon dress and pair of matching pumps.

Katrina Kaif

Evidently the best look of the lot, the actress’ latest appearance was everything glamorous. Not only was she travelling, she was also travelling in style. The slim-fit tee and baggy pants was a wonderful combination. She completed her look with a pair of sunnies and white sneakers. This is one look that needs to be emulated at the earliest.