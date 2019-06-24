Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra Jonas nails this jumpsuit look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen turning heads in a grey jumpsuit by designer Alberta Ferretti. The actor completed the look with black sunnies, white boots and a Christian Dior bag.

What do you think of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ recent look?(Source: File Photo)

One can trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to make a statement whenever she steps out. And it was no different this time as the actor was seen turning heads in a grey jumpsuit by designer Alberta Ferretti. The actor completed the look with black sunnies, white boots and a Christian Dior bag.

Needless to say, it is difficult to look away from the actor.

Prior to this, she was spotted in a tangerine dress with a cape. The Quantico actor nailed the Alex Perry midi dress and accessorised it with Christian Louboutin heels. The look was completed with bright lipstick and voluminous hair.

Check some of the pictures here.

Designed by Alexa Perry, the Nina dress featured a cape over the shoulder. (Source: APH Images)
The actor teamed the dress with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels. (Source: APH Images)

Before this, at the World Summit she was spotted in an off-shoulder grey top. It was paired with a matching short skirt with a slit. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the look was accessorised with a pair of black shades and stilettos and the actor looked stunning.

She had also stepped out in a checkered shirt that she paired with a checkered overcoat and a pair of trousers. Only the actor could have pulled off such a look and she did.

What do you think of her recent look?

