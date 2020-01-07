Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Golden Globes: Her before and after looks didn’t impress much

What do you think of her recent looks? What do you think of her recent looks?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Golden Globes 2020 with husband and singer Nick Jonas looking lovely in a pink gown. But it is her before and after looks that have left us feeling disappointed. Prior to the event, the Quantico actor was seen wearing an Elie Saab ensemble comprising a ruffle black shirt and a sequinned skirt. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the look was strictly okay. The actor has donned similar outfits in the past, down to the hairdo. The look did not offer anything new.

Jonas, on the other hand, was spotted in a velvet textured blazer teamed with matching pants.

After the event, the Sky is Pink actor was seen in a rather risque outfit from the label Kukhareva London. We really like the way the actor carried if off, but the look somehow did not work for us.

However, she looked gorgeous at the award ceremony in a Cristina Ottaviano pink hand draped bustier gown. Accessorised with a platinum necklace from Bvlgari, the actor owned the red carpet. The look was rounded out with hair styled in soft retro waves, soft brown smokey eyes and deep red lips.

What do you think of her present looks?

