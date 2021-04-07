Priyanka Chopra Jonas keeps it bright in yellow, gives major summer fashion goals

What do you think of the look? (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

When not promoting her new restaurant, memoir or film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy giving fashion goals. The White Tiger actor recently shared a picture of herself looking lovely in a dress from the label Emilio Pucci. Styled by Law Roach, the outfit made for the perfect summer wear right — from the colour to the comfort it oozed.

The structure of the outfit was intact despite its flowy silhouette and the actor struck a happy pose. “Sunshine hits differently these days,” she captioned her picture.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra’s new Indian restaurant has these delicacies on the menu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Earlier, the actor had taken to the photo-sharing app to share a massive throwback moment. She uploaded a photograph from when she was 19 years old, exactly a year after she won the Miss World title in 2000. In it, the diva looked stunning in a white bikini top paired with matching trousers. The look was completed with a bindi.

Sharing the photo she wrote, “Shy? Never heard of her 🤣 at all of 19!! #TBT #BindisAndBikinis”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

She had also shared a picture from when she was 17. In it, she was seen in a denim jacket and matching pants. “Lean, mean and all of 17!!!” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

What do you think of her recent look?