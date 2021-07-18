Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra: Six times she impressed us with her fashionable looks this year

The actor, singer, producer, and restaurateur is a sight to behold in almost every look of hers. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra Jonas)

Priyanka Chopra has always made heads turn with her impeccable sense of fashion and style. The multi-talented actor, singer, producer, and now restaurateur, is a sight to behold in almost every look of hers.

As she turns 39 today, we take a look at the times when she made a statement through her fashion and left us all in awe.

Recently, the Quantico actor was spotted attending the Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. She wore a halter-neck midi dress from Fendi. She styled the dress with a belt and earrings from Fendi and completed the look with her hair tied up.

Before this, she was spotted wearing a strappy white midi dress as she visited her restaurant Sona in New York. She carried the backless and high-thigh slit outfit effortlessly and paired it with golden hoops, a sleek chain, a pair of bangles and rings.

Nobody carries white as Priyanka does. She is often seen wearing the colour and aces it every single time. Recently, the actor was seen looking stunning in an all-white ensemble. Her look, which was a perfect combination of chic and casual, was completed with gold earrings, a gold bangle and a gold-plated watch.

In May this year, the actor stole the show as stepped out in a shimmery custom-made Dolce & Gabanna gown to attend the Billboard Music Awards. With a plunging V-neckline and a thigh-high slit, Priyanka looked exquisite as she paired the gown with a custom-made metallic golden waist belt which was “probably the most iconic belt ever made”, according to her designer.

Earlier this year, Priyanka walked down the red carpet for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2021. She donned a red embroidered jacket white harem trousers. She completed the look with a pair of black pencil heels.

The actor featured on the cover of Vogue Australia for their June edition and gave us many breathtaking fashion looks. What caught out attention the most was her black slip dress with encrusted straps and neckline. The dress accentuated her svelte frame as she completed the look with sleek straight hair.

Which was your favourite look?

