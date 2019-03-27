Want some beach fashion inspiration? Take cues from Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Be it ethnic, casual or contemporary outfits, if you are looking for some fashion and styling inspiration, look no further than Priyanka Chopra Jonas to draw major sartorial inspiration from. Recently, the Quantico star was spotted with husband and American singer Nick Jonas in Miami wearing a beautiful blue dress.

The fitted aqua blue outfit that Chopra wore to the beach from the label PH5 was styled with a handbag from Versace and a pair of glasses. Giving jewellery a miss, we like how the look was kept simple yet chic.

Earlier, the Bajirao Mastani actor was spotted making an appearance in a bralette and long skirt from the label Montce Swim.

The light-hued stripes separates were accessorised with a pair of funky shades and a beach hat. A no make-up look, and straight hair rounded out the actor’s look well.

Earlier, in New York City, the actor was spotted turning heads in satin beige co-ords that she beautifully layered with a vibrant turquoise jacket and bright yellow snakeprint heels.

She added oomph to her look with gorgeous waves, bronze-tint make-up and a nice brown lip shade. A chic mustard statement bag rounded out her look.

On another occasion, she was seen enjoying on a cruise in a flowy strap dress that she accessorised with a pair of black shades. A nude lipshade went well with her looks.

What do you think of her latest look?