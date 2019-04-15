Priyanka Chopra Jonas embraces colours of spring with this Blumarine outfit but she fails to impress

Not the one to shy away from experiments, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently seen embracing the colours of spring. Dressed in a Blumarine outfit with bold yellow and pink flower prints, the actor smiled for the camera. But her sartorial choice failed to impress us. There were just too many elements at work and we feel Mimi Cutrell’s styling could have been better. For instance, a nude pair of shoes instead of the neon yellow ones – given that the outfit is already so bright – would have worked better.

We also would have preferred if she would have opted for a lighter lip shade – maybe a beautiful shade of brown – instead of the striking pink one, and her hair tied into a neat high bun. Overall, her look failed to strike a balance. However, we like the cute ‘Violy Water Snake’ Bag by Ximena Kavalekas.

Prior to this, the actor was seen turning heads in an off-shoulder grey top that was paired with a matching short skirt with a slit. The look was accessorised with a pair of black shades and stilettos. She looked every bit of the diva that she is.

She was also spotted taking the checkered game a notch higher while covered, head-to-toe, in Coach.

Considering her previous appearances, her latest look is a damper.