Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas disappoints in a Roberto Cavalli gown, makes up in a Honayda jumpsuit

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no stranger to the red carpet and has had several memorable red carpet moments. The Quantico actor, who is attending the Cannes Film Festival, was seen donning two different looks. While she nailed one look, the actor failed to impress in another.

Chopra was seen keeping things understated and chic as she stepped out in a white off-shoulder jumpsuit by Honayda. We quite liked the pleated details on the pants, and the one-shoulder cape strapped around her neck added a dramatic element to the whole look. The look was accessorised with diamond studs and rings while bright lipstick completed it.

She was also spotted in a strapless black gown on the red carpet. The heavily embellished gown from Roberto Cavalli, featuring a thigh-high slit, left us a tad bit underwhelmed. The burst of red embellishments around the waist and the dramatic train could not really elevate the look. Hair styled into side-swept curls, nude lipstick and winged eyeliner completed the look

Prior to this, at the Met Gala, the actor had made quite an impression in a custom-made dramatic gown from Dior. Almost resembling Edward Scissorhands from the 1990 fantasy film of the same name, the outfit with feather details and a matching cape stood out among the rest. The short, frizzy hairdo, dramatic make-up and the silver fascinator ensured it was one of her most memorable Met Gala appearances.

