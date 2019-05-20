Priyanka Chopra Jonas exits Cannes with two stunning looks; see photos

This year, Cannes witnessed several Indian celebrities on the red carpet and among them was Priyanka Chopra Jonas, marking her first appearance in the French Riviera. While she managed to impress us with her sartorial picks on most occasions, not all of them could hit the bull’s eye. However, her final two looks managed to turn heads.

The actor, who was spotted with husband Nick Jonas, stepped out in a tangerine dress from Tommy Hilfiger. The deep-neck, body-hugging outfit looked great on her and we like how it was styled with minimal accessories. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the look was rounded out with smokey eyes and gold earrings.

Prior to this, she was spotted in a plunging Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini metallic halter dress. The thigh-high split was risqué and looked great on her. The outfit was styled with diamond earrings from Chopard and black stilettos. Smokey eyes, dark lipstick and hair tied in a knot rounded out the look.

Prior to these two looks, the actor was seen in an eggshell white Georges Hobeika gown. Styled by Cuttrell, the outfit was accessoried with diamond jewellery from Chopard. Hair tied in a neat high ponytail and dark, brown lipstick completed the look.

What do you think of her Cannes style diary?