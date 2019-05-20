Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra Jonas exits Cannes with two stunning looks; see photoshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/priyanka-chopra-jonas-cannes-2019-latest-photos-nick-jonas-5737749/

Priyanka Chopra Jonas exits Cannes with two stunning looks; see photos

This year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas debuted on the Cannes red carpet. Her looks were a mixed bag, but her last two appearances were bold and impressive.

Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Priyanka Chopra cannes, Priyanka Chopra cannes 2019, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Cannes, Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra cannes looks, Priyanka Chopra latest photos, Priyanka Chopra latest pics, Priyanka Chopra cannes fashion, Priyanka Chopra cannes white gown, Priyanka Chopra cannes jumpsuit, Priyanka Chopra latest looks, indian express, express news
What do you think of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ looks? (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram: Designed by Gargi Singh)

This year, Cannes witnessed several Indian celebrities on the red carpet and among them was Priyanka Chopra Jonas, marking her first appearance in the French Riviera. While she managed to impress us with her sartorial picks on most occasions, not all of them could hit the bull’s eye. However, her final two looks managed to turn heads.

The actor, who was spotted with husband Nick Jonas, stepped out in a tangerine dress from Tommy Hilfiger. The deep-neck, body-hugging outfit looked great on her and we like how it was styled with minimal accessories. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the look was rounded out with smokey eyes and gold earrings.

Prior to this, she was spotted in a plunging Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini metallic halter dress. The thigh-high split was risqué and looked great on her. The outfit was styled with diamond earrings from Chopard and black stilettos. Smokey eyes, dark lipstick and hair tied in a knot rounded out the look.

ALSO READ | After her stunning appearance in a white jumpsuit, Priyanka Chopra Jonas disappoints in a white Georges Hobeika gown

Advertising

Prior to these two looks, the actor was seen in an eggshell white Georges Hobeika gown. Styled by Cuttrell, the outfit was accessoried with diamond jewellery from Chopard. Hair tied in a neat high ponytail and dark, brown lipstick completed the look.

What do you think of her Cannes style diary?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Cannes 2019: Have you seen Diana Penty's red carpet looks in the French Riviera?
2 Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lets us down in this holographic Jean-Louis Sabaji gown
3 Kangana Ranaut's breezy Ralph & Russo dress at Cannes has boldness written all over it